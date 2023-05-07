TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TORM Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TORM has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

TORM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.891 dividend. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.50%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

About TORM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

