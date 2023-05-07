Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $247.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.