Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRMLF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TRMLF stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is an oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. It focuses on its program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded by Michael L. Rose on July 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

