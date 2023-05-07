Tradewinds LLC. Invests $1.13 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after acquiring an additional 107,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,332 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 267,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,312. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

