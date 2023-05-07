Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Tradewinds LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFG traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14. The company has a market capitalization of $243.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $184.16.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

