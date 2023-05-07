Tradewinds LLC. Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of BMO stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.97. 904,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

