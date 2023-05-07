Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 8th. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBMCU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit accounts for about 1.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

