Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.58.

NYSE TT opened at $176.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.13.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

