Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIG. Compass Point raised Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 268.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

