Traxx Price Reaches $0.0296 (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Traxx has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $414,752.51 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

