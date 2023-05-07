Truist Financial Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

