Truist Financial Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WING opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 774,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

