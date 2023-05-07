Truist Financial Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $58.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MRCY stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

