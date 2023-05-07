Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,455 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $80,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

