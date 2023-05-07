Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $48.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.42.

NYSE:UBER opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.20. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

