UBS Group Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

