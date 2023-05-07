UBS Group Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $156.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.89.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Analyst Recommendations for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

