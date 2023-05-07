UBS Group Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $156.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.89.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.