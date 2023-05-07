UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) PT Raised to $171.00 at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,906,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.