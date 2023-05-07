Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 million, a P/E ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.