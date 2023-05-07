Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 million, a P/E ratio of -408.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
