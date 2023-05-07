United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

United American Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. United American Healthcare shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

