Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,633 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $197,646.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on U shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

