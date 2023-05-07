Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.48% of Unum Group worth $38,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Unum Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.9 %

UNM opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

