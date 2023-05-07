Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. 585,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.77. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,143 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

