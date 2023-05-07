Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 209,392 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,392 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Lithium Americas worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.13, a current ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

