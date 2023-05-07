Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.74%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

