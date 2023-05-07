Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,129,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,855 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $462,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,815,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

