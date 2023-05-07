Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,270 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Kirby worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.