Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

