VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Acquired by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

HYD opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

