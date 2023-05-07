Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 377,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 250,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $117.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

