Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $252.09 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

