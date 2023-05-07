Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.42. 2,142,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.