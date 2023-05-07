Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 704 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.96. 2,507,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,610. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

