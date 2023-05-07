Vectors Research Management LLC Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $675.51. 236,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

