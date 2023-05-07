Vectors Research Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $123.65. 4,971,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,035. The stock has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

