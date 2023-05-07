Vectors Research Management LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.89. 485,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,049. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.67. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

