Vectors Research Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

NYSE:DVN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

