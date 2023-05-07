Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,910 shares of company stock worth $38,640,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $675.51. 236,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $672.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

