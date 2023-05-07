Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,506. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

