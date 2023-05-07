Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 983 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. 1,890,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.