Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

DLR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. 2,142,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.