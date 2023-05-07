Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

