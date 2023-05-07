Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 452 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,997 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $73.57. 1,383,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,493. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

