Vectors Research Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 101,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.83 on Friday, reaching $378.97. 3,139,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.06. The firm has a market cap of $288.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.