Verge Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $35.03 million and $1.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00290467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00543153 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00404763 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,220,369 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

