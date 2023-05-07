Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.47

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.47 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 56.57 ($0.71). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 55.70 ($0.70), with a volume of 89,323 shares changing hands.

Vertu Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.37 million, a P/E ratio of 506.36 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

