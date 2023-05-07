VirtualMeta Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.41 Million (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $31,818.88 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00364612 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,675.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

