Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $435.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

