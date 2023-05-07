Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.