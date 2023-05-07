Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 822,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,820. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.